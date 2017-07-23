Thanks to Andy Rhodes for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Hampton, Virginia:

* Goldust defeated R-Truth

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus retained over The Hardys, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Bray Wyatt defeated Apollo Crews

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Curtis Axel

* Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma

* Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.