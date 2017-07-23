Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Tampa, Florida:

* Bianca Belair defeated Zeda

* Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford and Yanbo Wang defeated The Ealy Brothers and Demitrius Bronson

* Oney Lorcan defeated Kona Reeves

* Lars Sullivan defeated Fabian Aichner

* Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka, Liv Morgan and Lacey Evans defeated Sage Beckett, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

* Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream

