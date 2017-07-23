Thanks to Morris & Vanessa Reynolds for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Wildwood, New Jersey:

* Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley, Tye Dillinger and Luke Harper defeated The Ascension, Aiden English and Erick Rowan

* Konnor cut a promo and issued an open challenge after the match. Chad Gable answered and won in less than 10 seconds

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day and Breezango

* Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, Lana, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch

* John Cena defeated Rusev

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.