Chris Weidman put an end to his three-fight losing streak on Saturday by submitting Kelvin Gastelum in round three of their main event fight at UFC on Fox 25 in Long, Island, New York. It was his first victory since defeating Vitor Belfort by TKO at UFC 187 in May 2015.

Weidman controlled much of the fight with takedowns, only running into trouble at the end of the first round when Gastelum landed a left that dropped him. Weidman, a New York native with full support from the Long Island crowd, was able to shake it off, finally catching Gastelum with a triangle choke in the third round to make him tap out.

After the fight, Weidman called out UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping by referring to him as a "British bum." You can watch the call-out embedded below:

Looks like @ChrisWeidmanUFC has a message for the MW division, and a particular British foe ... #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/uWyZmT00Sd — UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2017

Bisping responded with this:

In the co-main event, Darren Elkins defeated Dennis Bermudez by split decision in an evenly contested featherweight bout.

Below are complete results from UFC on Fox: Weidman vs. Gastelum:

Preliminary Card Results (UFC Fight Pass):

1) Chris Wade def. Frankie Perez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) in all three rounds

2) Shane Burgos def. Godofredo Pepey by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28) in all three rounds

3) Junior Albini def. Timothy Johnson by TKO (punches) at 2:51 of round one

4) Marion Vera def. Brian Kelleher by submission (armor) at 2:18 of round one

5) Jeremy Kennedy def. Kyle Bochniak by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) in all three rounds

Preliminary Card Results (Fox):

6) Chase Sherman def. Damian Grabowski by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) in all three rounds

7) Alex Oliveira def. Ryan LaFlare by knockout (punch) at 1:50 of round two

8) Eryk Anders def. Rafael Natal by knockout (punches) at 2:54 of round one

9) Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Lyman Good by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27) in all three rounds

Main Card Results (Fox):

10) Jimmie Rivera def. Thomas Almeida by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27) in all three rounds

11) Patrick Cummins def. Gian Villante by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) in all three rounds

12) Darren Elkins def. Dennis Bermudez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) in all three rounds

13) Chris Weidman def. Kelvin Gastelum by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:46 of round three

