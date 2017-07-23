- As seen above, the latest WWE Fury video features 14 fearless moonsaults to the floor.

Carmella tweeted the following warning to SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi going into tonight's WWE Battleground pay-per-view. As noted, Naomi will be appearing in the ring to congratulate the Fatal 5 Way winner, who will have earned a SummerSlam title shot.

- Tye Dillinger tweeted the following video to issue a warning to Aiden English ahead of their Kickoff pre-show match at Battleground.

With #WWEBattleground taking place in the home of the ten chant, @WWEDillinger predicts a PERFECT scenario for his match with @WWEDramaKing! pic.twitter.com/9ufMS5Knl5 — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2017

