Thanks to Bet Wrestling for the following:

As of press time, the "smart money odds" for tonight's WWE Battleground have not emerged, but there have been some moves. Randy Orton is now a slight favorite at -265 to defeat Jinder Mahal (+185) in the main event. Kevin Owens is also a slight favorite to defeat U.S. Champion AJ Styles.

The flag match has widened slightly with John Cena favored even heavier at -1200. Bets were being taken on this particular match for weeks and Rusev was never close to being favored to win at anytime. A Rusev win would be one of the greatest upsets in PPV history. Other than Cena, Tye Dillinger actually the best odds of winning his match at -1200. Dillenger will be facing Aiden English.

In a surprise, Baron Corbin is now favored to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura. Mike Kanellis is still projected to beat Sami Zayn.

WWE Championship – Punjabi Prison Match

Jinder Mahal(c) +185 vs Randy Orton -265

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles(c) +140 vs Kevin Owens -180

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos(c) -530 vs The New Day +350

Flag Match

John Cena -1200 vs Rusev +600

Fatal 5 Way for the Smackdown Women's Championship #1 Contendership

Charlotte -185 vs Natalya +165 Becky Lynch +3000 vs Lana +4000 vs Tamina +5500

Shinsuke Nakamura +150 vs Baron Corbin -190

Aiden English +600 vs Tye Dillenger -1200

Sami Zayn +395 vs Mike Kanellis -595

