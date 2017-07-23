Thanks to Bet Wrestling for the following:
The flag match has widened slightly with John Cena favored even heavier at -1200. Bets were being taken on this particular match for weeks and Rusev was never close to being favored to win at anytime. A Rusev win would be one of the greatest upsets in PPV history. Other than Cena, Tye Dillinger actually the best odds of winning his match at -1200. Dillenger will be facing Aiden English.
In a surprise, Baron Corbin is now favored to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura. Mike Kanellis is still projected to beat Sami Zayn.
WWE Championship – Punjabi Prison Match
Jinder Mahal(c) +185 vs Randy Orton -265
WWE United States Championship
AJ Styles(c) +140 vs Kevin Owens -180
Smackdown Tag Team Championship
The Usos(c) -530 vs The New Day +350
Flag Match
John Cena -1200 vs Rusev +600
Fatal 5 Way for the Smackdown Women's Championship #1 Contendership
Charlotte -185 vs Natalya +165 Becky Lynch +3000 vs Lana +4000 vs Tamina +5500
Shinsuke Nakamura +150 vs Baron Corbin -190
Aiden English +600 vs Tye Dillenger -1200
Sami Zayn +395 vs Mike Kanellis -595
