- Above is a 2003 SummerSlam advertisement where Brock Lesnar runs out to the beach and F-5s a shark in the water. Lesnar is scheduled to appear at this year's SummerSlam, but an opponent has yet not been officially announced.

- A new Table for 3 will air on the WWE Network after this week's Raw. The show will feature Renee Young, Lita, and Corey Graves.

- Tonight at 10pm ET on HBO is the season three premiere of Ballers starring The Rock. On his Instagram, Rock promoted the show.

"Appreciate you brotha @djkhaled for the #Ballers support premiering tomorrow night. As we talked last time we saw each other - keep grinding hard, raising the bar and moving the masses with your music. Big luv always brotha ???????????? #Repost @djkhaled ??? Bless up @markwahlberg @therock season 3 Prems Tommorow"

