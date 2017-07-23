- Above, The Bella Twins spoke to E! from the Red Carpet about their Mattel Dolls and about what John Cena and Daniel Bryan said when they saw them. Bryan got goosebumps when he saw Brie's doll and John was happy to see Nikki being in the forefront of breaking barriers within the company.

#WinterIsHere #gameofthrones @hbo @gameofthrones A post shared by Cesaro (@wwecesaro) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

@jeffhardybrand is READY! #WWEHuntington A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

See you tonight #WWEHuntington ??? @niajaxwwe #wwe #raw #littlemissbliss #alexabliss #blissfit A post shared by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Jul 15, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

The #MaeYoungClassic will celebrate and showcase female competitors from around the world. Great to have @RondaRousey join us tonight. A post shared by Paul "Triple H" Levesque (@tripleh) on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

- After seeing the new Mattel line, Trish Stratus congratulated all of those involved. Nikki Bella responded that they need to add both Trish and Lita to the group in the future.

We need a Trish and @AmyDumas one for sure! ?? N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 23, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.