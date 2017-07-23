- Above, The Bella Twins spoke to E! from the Red Carpet about their Mattel Dolls and about what John Cena and Daniel Bryan said when they saw them. Bryan got goosebumps when he saw Brie's doll and John was happy to see Nikki being in the forefront of breaking barriers within the company.
- After seeing the new Mattel line, Trish Stratus congratulated all of those involved. Nikki Bella responded that they need to add both Trish and Lita to the group in the future.
How cool is that! That's amazing! Congrats @BellaTwins @MsCharlotteWWE @SashaBanksWWE @NatbyNature @AliciaFoxy @BeckyLynchWWE @itsBayleyWWE https://t.co/giWlVKBb2F— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) July 22, 2017
We need a Trish and @AmyDumas one for sure! ?? N— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 23, 2017
