- Above, The Bella Twins spoke to E! from the Red Carpet about their Mattel Dolls and about what John Cena and Daniel Bryan said when they saw them. Bryan got goosebumps when he saw Brie's doll and John was happy to see Nikki being in the forefront of breaking barriers within the company.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The collection includes: Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, and Triple H with Ronda Rousey.

#WinterIsHere #gameofthrones @hbo @gameofthrones

A post shared by Cesaro (@wwecesaro) on


@jeffhardybrand is READY! #WWEHuntington

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on


See you tonight #WWEHuntington ??? @niajaxwwe #wwe #raw #littlemissbliss #alexabliss #blissfit

A post shared by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on



Jeff Hardy On Being Inebriated During Match With Sting, How Sting Was After, What Caused Drug Issues
See Also
- After seeing the new Mattel line, Trish Stratus congratulated all of those involved. Nikki Bella responded that they need to add both Trish and Lita to the group in the future.



