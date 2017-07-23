- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas and this week's subject is Aleister Black.
King ????#wwefayetteville— #FinnIsForeverMine???? (@FinnsStella) July 22, 2017
(PC to the owner) pic.twitter.com/twlSlgjPJQ
#WWEHampton #FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/EM2QXGd9JL— ??Christena ?? (@Moore8Christena) July 23, 2017
- Chris Jericho was a guest at a wedding and decided to jam out with the wedding band. In the video below, Jericho sings a portion of "You Really Got Me" by The Kinks (and later covered by Van Halen).
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.