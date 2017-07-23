- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas and this week's subject is Aleister Black.

- At yesterday's WWE live event in Hampton, Virginia, Finn Balor was wearing some Kinesio Tape to help support his shoulder. Going back to the previous night in Fayetteville, North Carolina he was without it, so it appears he's a little banged up from the week. On Raw, Balor took a stiff guitar shot to the shoulder and head from Elias Samson, the two Superstars will have a "No DQ" match on this week's show. Below are photos from each live event and the after photo of Balor from Monday night's hit.

#guitar A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

- Chris Jericho was a guest at a wedding and decided to jam out with the wedding band. In the video below, Jericho sings a portion of "You Really Got Me" by The Kinks (and later covered by Van Halen).

Happy to say that @holowatuk and I have joined @sloohai...the world's BEST Ukrainian wedding band! #Yakashemash #onenightonly #johntukwedding #Dybosyia A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

