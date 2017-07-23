WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will defend the title against Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match at tonight's WWE Battleground pay-per-view. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Mahal talked about preparation for the bout.

"I know it is going to be a long grueling match because it is not only one cage; there are two cages," Mahal told The Times of India.

"I am working a lot on my endurance. If you look at my Instagram page I have posted work out videos working on endurance, stuff like sledge, body weight exercises. I know I will have to climb out of at least one of the two cages, so I am doing lot of pull ups, lot of grip exercises; mostly it is conditioning because I know it going to be a very long, tough and hard fought match. It is basically less bodybuilding exercise and more conditioning work for now," the WWE Champion continued.

The Punjabi Prison structure is something WWE came up with in 2006 and built around The Great Khali. Pat Patterson originally made up the rules for the match. Mahal revealed he has consulted with Khali about the match.

See Also Updated WWE Battleground Betting Odds: New Favorites In Top Matches

"I chose the Punjabi Prison Match because the match at MITB was in St. Louis which is Orton's home town. It was on his terms; his father was sitting in the front row. So, when I had the chance, I wanted my match on my terms and my terms are Punjabi Prison match. It was invented by the Great Khali and he has given me some tricks and tips to how to win the match and I am more than ready to defend my title," said Mahal.

Make sure to join us tonight here at WrestlingINC.com for complete live coverage of WWE Battleground.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.