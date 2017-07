- You can watch the WWE Battleground Kickoff show in the video above. The Kickoff starts at 7pm ET and features Tye Dillinger facing Aiden English.

- As noted, Austin Aries recently changed his look and shaved his head and beard. Aries updated his look a little by growing the beard back, as seen below:

