A photo of Paige surfaced on social media over the weekend that had fans worried about the WWE superstar's health. You can view it below:


Paige, who has been away from WWE following a Wellness Policy violation and neck surgery, has remained in the news due to her tumultuous relationship with fellow wrestling superstar Alberto El Patron. As we reported here on WrestlingINC.com, she is facing charges from a domestic violence incident with El Patron at the Orlando International Airport earlier this month. No arrests were made at the time but an investigation is ongoing.

Paige responded to concerns for her health with the following photo:


