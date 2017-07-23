- Above is video of Baron Corbin arriving for tonight's WWE Battleground match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Mr. Money In the Bank says he will also be watching the WWE Title Punjabi Prison match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton tonight.
- Speaking of Punjabi Prison, Randy Orton tweeted the following going into tonight's match:
The match type doesn't matter.— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 23, 2017
The result will be the same. #RKOOuttaNowhere #Number14#WWEBattleground @WWENetwork
