- WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil threw out the ceremonial first pitch at last night's "Chomp at the Trop" Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers game at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL, as seen in the video above.

- Blake Oestriecher has a story here at Forbes about WWE cancelling Talking Smack on Tuesday nights. The story noted that the cancellation of the show proved that Vince McMahon is out of touch "and has been for quite some time." The article stated:

It is McMahon's micromanagement of ridiculous details such as these that have put a stranglehold on his announcers, wrestlers and other on-screen performers, who are afraid that saying "belt" instead of "championship" might earn them some backstage heat with the boss, stifling their abilities as a performer in the process.

- Former WWE star and TNA executive Shane Helms was backstage at Friday's WWE live event in Fayetteville. Below is a photo of Helms at the event. Helms announced his GFW departure last month after working for the company for two years.

Helms commented on his visit on Twitter, writing:

Had a good time hanging with the @WWE crew and roster tonight in Fayetteville. Lot of great memories there. #Respect — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 22, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.