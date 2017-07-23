Bayley spoke with Ringside Collectibles on a number of wrestling topics. You can see the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"I'm a little bias, because I had friends in the tournament, I knew so many people in the tournament from the past. I love Serena Deeb and Candice LaRae and Dakota Kai, there's just so many. Everybody did great, there's this girl, Piper [Niven] that I just discovered at the tournament, so definitely tune into that."

The two Four Horsewomen groups (Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey vs. Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte) facing off:

"That's a great question and I think we're going to have to find out. Like I said, I attended the Mae Young Classic and there may have been some women that were present there. I don't know, I'd like to say, if they want it, bring it. I'm ready, bring it."

Who Mattel should make next:

"They could do one with Macho Man and myself or for the women, I would probably say Lita and myself, she was my ultimate all-time hero. So, if we could do Lita and me [or] if it was just Lita, I'd buy it."

