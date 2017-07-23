- Above is backstage video from Saturday's WWE live event with Rusev hyping tonight's Flag Match at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view. The Bulgarian Brute says he's bringing John Cena and the USA down tonight.

- WWE United States Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following as he prepares for his first title defense against Kevin Owens at Battleground tonight:

- We noted earlier how Mr. Money In the Bank Baron Corbin sent warnings to Shinsuke Nakamura as well as Randy Orton & WWE Champion Jinder Mahal going into tonight's pay-per-view. Corbin also had this exchange with Nakamura for their match:

I will put the last brush for our artwork. — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) July 23, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.