- Above is video of Lana arriving for tonight's Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with Tamina Snuka, Natalya, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at WWE Battleground. Lana says she's feeling ravishing going into tonight's match as she always does. She talks about how ravishing she is and says she's excited about tonight because regardless of how people are trying to bring her down and doubt her, she's going to come out on top tonight and go on to face SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi at SummerSlam, which she is now calling RavishingSlam. Lana says she will then become the first-ever ravishing Women's Champion.

WWE posted this video of Sami Zayn arriving for his match with Mike Kanellis at tonight's Battleground pay-per-view. Sami talks about questioning Mike's manhood because of his recent actions and says tonight is his chance to prove a point, and wipe the smile off Mike's face.

- The Rock announced on Twitter that he has a new movie coming out tomorrow with Apple - The Rock X Siri: Dominate The Day. The full film will be available on YouTube. The poster below has Rock and Apple voice assistant Siri as the stars.

