The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. R-Truth and Curt Hawkins make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

R-Truth ducks a clothesline attempt by Hawkins before hitting an arm drag. R-Truth hits a leg drop on Hawkins before pinning him for a two count. Hawkins eventually clotheslines R-Truth before punching him several times. Hawkins suplexes R-Truth. Hawkins briefly locks in a headlock on R-Truth. Hawkins eventually connects with an elbow drop on R-Truth before pinning him for a two count. Hawkins slams R-Truth's head off the top turnbuckle before hitting a back suplex and pinning R-Truth for another two count. Hawkins hits the ropes, R-Truth hits a spin kick. R-Truth hits a pair of clotheslines on Hawkins before hitting a modified facebuster and pinning him for a two count. R-Truth eventually hits the Lie Detector on Hawkins. R-Truth pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: R-Truth

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Enzo Amore and Big Cass which led to a brawl between Big Cass and Big Show.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealing that Jason Jordan is his son.

Heath Slater & Rhyno and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson make their entrances.

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno



Rhyno and Anderson start the match. They exchange wrist locks. Rhyno hits a shoulder block on Anderson. Rhyno clotheslines Anderson. Slater is tagged in. Slater and Rhyno both elbow Anderson in the face. Slater pins Anderson for a two count. Slater eventually hits an arm drag on Anderson. Rhyno is tagged in, as is Gallows. Rhyno sends Gallows to the corner. Rhyno clotheslines Gallows in the corner. Rhyno hits a shoulder block from off the second rope on Gallows. Slater is tagged in. Slater strikes Gallows. Gallows eventually connects with a side kick to Slater as we head into a commercial break.

Anderson sends Slater into the corner as we return from the commercial break. Anderson runs towards Slater, Slater moves out of the way. Gallows is tagged in. Gallows hits a scoop slam on Slater. Gallows strikes Slater in the corner several times. Gallows suplexes Slater before pinning him for a two count. Gallows strikes Slater before striking Rhyno as well. Slater hits a spin kick on Gallows. Anderson is tagged in, as is Rhyno. Rhyno elbows Anderson. Rhyno hits a belly-to-belly suplexes on Anderson. Gallows breaks up a pin attempt by Rhyno. Slater gets in the ring and ducks a clothesline attempt by Gallows. Slater clotheslines Gallows out of the ring. Rhyno hits a superplex from off the top turnbuckle on Anderson. Rhyno pins Anderson for a two count. Gallows kicks Rhyno from the apron. Gallows tags in. Gallows and Anderson hit the Magic Killer on Rhyno. Gallows pins Anderson for the win.

Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

A recap is shown to close the show featuring Braun Strowman attacking Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns during their match on RAW.

