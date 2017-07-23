The smart money is in for tonight's WWE Battleground pay-per-view and there have been some big shifts in almost every match.
Sami Zayn is now a heavy favorite in his match against Mike Kanellis, while Shinsuke Nakamura is once again favored to beat Baron Corbin.
In a surprise, the only match without a big favorite is the John Cena vs. Rusev flag match. Cena had been a sizable favorite until now, where he is now only a -350 favorite so there might be a non-finish to that match.
Below are the final betting odds for tonight's show with the favorites listed first:
WWE Championship – Punjabi Prison Match
Jinder Mahal(c) -7500 vs Randy Orton +2500
WWE United States Championship
AJ Styles(c) -4950 vs Kevin Owens +1650
Smackdown Tag Team Championship
The New Day -5700 vs The Usos(c) +1900
Flag Match
John Cena -350 vs Rusev +250
Fatal 5 Way for the Smackdown Women's Championship #1 Contendership
Natalya -1700 vs Charlotte +1100 vs Becky Lynch +5000 vs Lana +6500 vs Tamina +9500
Shinsuke Nakamura -2450 vs Baron Corbin +1150
Sami Zayn -3250 vs Mike Kanellis +1350
