The smart money is in for tonight's WWE Battleground pay-per-view and there have been some big shifts in almost every match.

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is once again the favorite in his title defense against Randy Orton. The New Day are also now heavily favored to beat the Usos. United States Champion AJ Styles is also now a heavy favorite against Kevin Owens.

Sami Zayn is now a heavy favorite in his match against Mike Kanellis, while Shinsuke Nakamura is once again favored to beat Baron Corbin.

In a surprise, the only match without a big favorite is the John Cena vs. Rusev flag match. Cena had been a sizable favorite until now, where he is now only a -350 favorite so there might be a non-finish to that match.

Below are the final betting odds for tonight's show with the favorites listed first:

WWE Championship – Punjabi Prison Match

Jinder Mahal(c) -7500 vs Randy Orton +2500

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles(c) -4950 vs Kevin Owens +1650

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The New Day -5700 vs The Usos(c) +1900

Flag Match

John Cena -350 vs Rusev +250

Fatal 5 Way for the Smackdown Women's Championship #1 Contendership

Natalya -1700 vs Charlotte +1100 vs Becky Lynch +5000 vs Lana +6500 vs Tamina +9500

Shinsuke Nakamura -2450 vs Baron Corbin +1150

Sami Zayn -3250 vs Mike Kanellis +1350

