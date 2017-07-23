The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated The Usos to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions in the opening match of tonight's WWE Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:
#TheNewDay is DECKED OUT in the ???????????? to kick off #WWEBattleground! @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD ?????? pic.twitter.com/SIlSQrEHxF— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
The #SDLive #TagTeamTitles are about to be decided...and the @WWEUsos look to hold them down like they have since DAY ONE! #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/L7evIPoXNR— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2017
The ?? rings, and @TrueKofi wastes no time KICKING things off... #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/EHAcwy6wm2— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
The @WWEUsos are showing @XavierWoodsPhD exactly what that #DayOneIsh is all about... #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/hQUa9mzFsO— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
"IT'S OVER! IT'S OVER!" @TrueKofi just learned why you can't TRUST the @WWEUsos... #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/mret7PGm6U— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
Even @WWEBigE CANNOT BELIEVE @XavierWoodsPhD just kicked out of that NASTY SUPERKICK! #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/6E7FVJGa6S— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
Perhaps @TrueKofi shouldn't have TRUSTED his instincts in attempting something like THIS! #WWEBattleground @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/67v3Ek97Ti— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2017
This #SDLive #TagTeamTitles match = ??????#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/nMQoAqkc6U— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN! It's a NEW DAY for the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles at #WWEBattleground! @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/vLJzV3sZCd— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2017
Congratulations to the first team to ever be #RAW and #SDLive #TagTeamChampions... #TheNewDay! #WWEBattleground ?????? pic.twitter.com/STf358dLDa— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
