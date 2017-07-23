Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop. Baron Corbin is out next with his Money In the Bank briefcase.

They meet in the middle of the ring and Corbin talks trash as Nakamura mocks him. Nakamura strikes first and they go at it. Corbin takes Nakamura to a corner but Nakamura fights out. Corbin ends up on the floor. Nakamura stares him down, daring him to come back in. Corbin ends up in the ring as Nakamura goes out after him. Corbin stares Nakamura down waiting for him to come back in but Nakamura plays mind games back. Nakamura runs back in but Corbin nails a big right hand. Corbin drops Nakamura and stomps away. Corbin keeps control and applies a bear hug in the middle of the ring as fans start to rally for Nakamura.

Nakamura fights out but Corbin keeps control. Nakamura catches Corbin's arm and looks to try for a triangle but Corbin overpowers him and lifts him up. Nakamura breaks it but Corbin nails a big boot for a 2 count. They go to the floor and Corbin sends Nakamura into the barrier a few times.

Corbin brings it back into the ring and talks some trash as fans boo. Corbin keeps working on the back and goes to another bear hug. Nakamura stuns Corbin but misses a kick and comes right back with a left. Corbin goes down to one knee. Nakamura unloads with kicks now. Corbin catches a kick but Nakamura nails him. Nakamura finally drops Corbin with a dropkick. Nakamura unloads and sends some good vibrations in the corner. Nakamura places Corbin on the top and follows up with the high knee to the gut. Nakamura with another running knee for a 2 count.

Corbin ends up running back into the ring and flooring Nakamura with a huge clothesline for another 2 count. Corbin beats on Nakamura and stands tall to more boos. Nakamura blocks a suplex with a knee to the head. Nakamura with big knees to the shoulder now. Nakamura slams Corbin on his face and waits for him to get up. Corbin avoids a Kinshasa and hits Deep Six for a 2 count. Both are down now.

They finally get up and Corbin strikes first. Nakamura fights back in the middle of the ring. Nakamura blocks a chokeslam and drops Corbin into a Backstabber of sorts. Nakamura with more offense and a shot to the back of the neck before rallying the crowd. Nakamura waits in the corner but Corbin isn't moving. Nakamura grabs Corbin for an exploder suplex but Corbin back kicks him for a low blow. The referee calls the match as fans boo.

Winner by DQ: Shinsuke Nakamura

After the bell, Nakamura is still down as his music starts playing. We go to replays. Corbin is also slow to get up after the match but he is smiling at what happened. Corbin gets his MITB briefcase and raises it while walking to the back. Corbin stops and turns to come back to the ring. He nails Nakamura in the gut with the briefcase and leaves him laying with End of Days. Corbin stands tall over Nakamura as fans boo. Corbin grabs the case and leaves. We get a replay of the post-match attack as Corbin stands tall at the entrance and Nakamura recovers on the mat.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.