Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match: Lana vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Naomi

We go to the ring and SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi comes out first to join the announcers for commentary. Becky Lynch is out first, followed by Tamina Snuka. The winner of this match will go on to face Naomi at SummerSlam next month. Natalya is out next, followed by Lana. Charlotte Flair is out last as the others look on.

The bell rings and they all go at it. Flair takes Lana to the corner with chops. Lana goes to the floor as Natalya rolls Charlotte up for 2. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but Flair kicks her off. Becky and Tamina go at it. Tamina drops Flair with a headbutt and sends her to the floor. Tamina with a 2 count on Becky. Becky runs the ropes but Lana trips her and pulls her out. Lana sends Becky face first into the announce table. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter on Tamina but Lana yells at her and distracts her. Lana pulls Natalya to the floor and talks trash before leaving her laying. Lana comes back into the ring as Tamina does. Flair enters and tells them both to bring it.

Flair tries to fight them both off but they beat her down for the double team. Tamina slams Flair and Lana drops an elbow onto her. The double team continues as Lana kicks Flair while Tamina holds her. Lana with more trash talking. Flair counters Tamina and drops her. Flair kicks Tamina and stares Lana down. Lana tells her to bring it. Tamina grabs Flair's leg and Lana kicks her to the mat. Lana covers Flair for a 2 count.

Lana and Tamina continue the beat down for a few minutes. Becky finally makes the save. Flair and Becky hit double exploders. Lana and Tamina are sent tot he floor. Flair and Becky size each other up now. Charlotte with a 2 count after a sweep. More back and forth between Charlotte and Becky. Natalya comes in and tries to steal pins on Flair and Becky but they kick out. Becky with an elbow as she and Natalya go at it. Becky with a suplex to Natalya. Lana runs in but she also takes a Bexploder. Tamina runs i next but Becky catches her for a suplex. Tamina fights Becky off and nails a suplex. Tamina with a Samoan Drop on Natalya to send her down. Charlotte runs Tamina over. Charlotte goes for the Figure Four on Natalya but it's countered for a 2 count. Natalya drops Flair with a big discus clothesline. Natalya with the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring to Charlotte now.

Lana runs in and nails Natalya, trying to steal the pin on Charlotte. Charlotte kicks out and Lana is frustrated. Becky runs in and puts the Disarm Her on Lana but Tamina breaks it with a kick. Tamina with a Samoan Drop to Becky. Tamina spears Charlotte from the apron to the floor. Lana with a close 2 count on Becky. Becky applies the Disarm Her again but Tamina makes the save once again. Tamina scoops Becky but she fights out. Becky with the Disarm Her on Tamina now. Tamina taps and gets eliminated.

Becky immediately goes with the Disarm Her on Lana again. Lana taps and is eliminated.

Natalya comes over and pins Becky. Becky has been eliminated.

Charlotte runs in with a close pin attempt on Natalya. Charlotte pulls her over for the Figure Four but Natalya turns it into a cross armbreaker but Flair resists. Charlotte ends up powering up and powerbombing Natalya for another close 2 count. Charlotte goes up top for the moonsault but Natalya gets her knees up and Charlotte lands hard.

Natalya slams the back of Flair's neck into the turnbuckles and drags her into the middle of the ring. Natalya covers for the pin and the title shot at SummerSlam.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Natalya

After the bell, Natalya has her arm raised as her music hits. Naomi enters the ring while Natalya is staring down at Flair. Naomi offers her hand but Natalya just stares at her and leaves the ring. Natalya's music starts back up as we go to replays.

