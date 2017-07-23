The first WWE SummerSlam match is now official for next month's pay-per-view - Natalya vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Natalya won the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match at tonight's Battleground pay-per-view to become the new #1 contender. The other match participants were Charlotte Flair, Lana, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch.
SummerSlam takes place on August 20th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
