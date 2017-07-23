WWE United States Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Back to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is out next as we get formal ring introductions from Hamilton and some trash talking from the two.

The bell rings and Owens unloads on AJ. Owens keeps control and talk some more trash but AJ runs the ropes and comes back, sending Owens to the floor to regroup. Owens comes back in and they go to lock up but AJ goes behind. AJ with more offense that sends Owens to the floor for another breather. More back and forth in the ring now. AJ nails a dropkick that sends Owens to the floor once again.

They fight on the floor now. AJ sends Owens over the barrier. AJ charges for an attack but it backfires and Owens turns it around on the floor. Owens sends AJ into the ring post and brings it back into the ring for a senton. Owens covers for a 2 count. Owens keeps control and keeps AJ grounded on the mat with a headlock while talking trash.

AJ finally fights up and out of the hold but Owens drops him for more boos. Owens goes for another senton but AJ gets his knees up. AJ with forearms to the jaw now. Owens decks him and nails a DDT in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Owens argues with the referee and goes back to the headlock. AJ fights up and out again. They trade shots but AJ gets the upperhand and unloads. AJ drops Owens with a clothesline. AJ with the flying forearm. Owens rolls to the corner. AJ with a splash in the corner. AJ scoops Owens on his shoulders but can't get him all the way up. More back and forth. AJ counters and slams Owens on his face for a 2 count.

Owens ends up going for a superkick but it's blocked. Owens also blocks a Styles Clash. Owens drops AJ for a close 2 count. AJ nails the fireman's carry neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Fans chant for AJ now. AJ springboards in with a 450 but Owens gets his knees up and AJ lands hard. Owens covers for a 2 count. Owens with the corner cannonball for another 2 count. Owens shows frustration now. Owens takes Styles to the top and rocks him. Owens climbs up but AJ resists. Styles headbutts Owens and goes for the sunset flip powerbomb but Owens hangs on. Styles turns it into the Torture Rack and drops Owens to the mat for another pin attempt.

AJ goes to the top but Owens pushes the top rope, crotching him. Owens climbs up for a superplex but AJ fights back. Owens with a big shot to the face. AJ slides down and drops Owens face first into the turnbuckle. AJ keeps control and springboards up from the apron but Owens rolls to the floor. AJ puts on the brakes but Owens takes out his legs on the apron. Owens sends AJ into the ring post and drops him with an armbreaker. AJ drops Owens with a pele kick. Styles for the Styles Clash but his shoulder is bothering him. Owens tosses AJ into the referee and he goes down. AJ is also down, as is Owens. AJ gets up first but Owens superkicks him to the mat. Owens grabs AJ and yells at him. AJ avoids a pop-up powerbomb and drops Owens into the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring.

The referee starts to get up as Owens inches to the bottom rope. Owens turns the submission around on AJ. AJ fights out and applies a Crossface of his own. Owens turns that over into a pin attempt and keeps AJ's shoulders down as the referee slowly recovers and counts the pin.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Kevin Owens

After the match, Owens takes the title and celebrates as we go to replays. Owens leaves with the title as his music plays.

