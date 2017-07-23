Kevin Owens became the new WWE United States Champion by defeating AJ Styles at tonight's WWE Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

Owens is now a three-time WWE US Champion. Styles just won the title back at the July 7th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.

Below are photos and videos from the title change:

Are we looking at the NEW NEW FACE of ????? #WWEBattleground @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/ehwEGRx8J7 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017

Watch out for those forearms, @FightOwensFight...

One of them just might be a PHENOMENAL one! #WWEBattleground @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/Ip2hQtEDjb — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017

