Kevin Owens became the new WWE United States Champion by defeating AJ Styles at tonight's WWE Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia.
Below are photos and videos from the title change:
Are we looking at the NEW NEW FACE of ????? #WWEBattleground @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/ehwEGRx8J7— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
It's time for a #USTitle match, and it's going to be PHENOMENAL! #WWEBattleground @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/6GqGHLP52K— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2017
Not once, but TWICE already, @FightOwensFight has had to regroup on the outside in this #USTitle match... #WWEBattleground @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/XhLr7Nyyrr— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
The #NewFaceOfAmerica = ?? #WWEBattleground @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/1GwARaCk7X— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
Watch out for those forearms, @FightOwensFight...— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
One of them just might be a PHENOMENAL one! #WWEBattleground @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/Ip2hQtEDjb
Frustration is mounting for @FightOwensFight as this thrilling #USTitle match continues LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWEBattleground @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/tLmlIDLtwH— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 24, 2017
It's all about the RED, WHITE and BLUE as @AJStylesOrg and @FightOwensFight compete for the right to be called #USChampion! #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/i2AEXTK5s3— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2017
Well, THIS is one way to counter the #StylesClash! #WWEBattleground @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/HBzqFVXB4l— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2017
Reunited and it feels so goooooood...@FightOwensFight just REGAINED the #USTitle by pinning @AJStylesOrg! #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/xMTgFrxwtB— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2017
The #Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg can't believe what just happened...@FightOwensFight is your NEW #USChampion! #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/5YsMahzDG7— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
