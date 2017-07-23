- We get another "Fashion Files" segment with Tyler Breeze and Fandango. The Ascension comes in and tries to take credit for the recent attacks and the office getting destroyed but it doesn't work. Breezango is trying to figure out who could have been behind the attacks when the lights go out and it sounds like someone's being attacked. Fandango turns a light on and Breeze is laid out. Fandango also gets dropped and dragged away by someone we can't see.

- We see video from Mike Kanellis making his WWE debut with a win over Sami Zayn on SmackDown last Tuesday.

Mike Kanellis vs. Sami Zayn

We go to the ring and out comes Mike & Maria Kanellis. Sami Zayn is out next.

Back and forth to start. Sami with some aggressive action. Sami goes on and clotheslines Mike over the top to the floor. Sami runs the ropes but Maria gets in the way. Sami goes to the floor and Maria distracts him, allowing Mike to nail a big right hand. Mike stops to rub noses with Maria at ringside.

Mike brings it back into the ring and hits a big clothesline for a pin attempt. Mike stomps away now. Mike keeps control but stops to blow a kiss at Maria. Mike drops Sami again and covers for a 2 count. Mike with more offense and a corner clothesline, followed by another. Mike runs the ropes and drops Sami with another strike for a 2 count as Maria cheers him on. Mike mounts Sami and works him over. Mike crawls over and kisses Maria through the ropes. Mike goes right back to work on Sami with a knee to the back.

Sami finally hits a clothesline and looks to make a comeback. Sami with a big backdrop. Sami tosses Mike over the top to the floor. Sami runs the ropes for a dive and nails it as Maria looks on. Sami rolls Mike back in and goes to the top. Sami with a crossbody for a 2 count. Sami gets up first and goes for a Blue Thunderbomb but Mike fights him off. Sami keeps control and drops Mike with a big DDT.

Sami goes for the exploder suplex but Maria runs into the ring and gets in the way. She yells at Sami and the referee. The referee orders her out of the ring. Sami turns around to Mike grabbing him but Sami slides out. Sami sends Mike into the corner with the exploder. Sami nails the Helluva Kick for the win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

- After the match, Sami has his arm raised as the music plays. Maria checks on Mike but he's slow to roll out of the ring. Sami celebrates as we go to a break.

