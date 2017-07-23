Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live coverage of WWE Talking Smack. Tonight's episode will feature stories and guests from tonight's biggest matches and title changes. Our hosts for the evening are expected to be Renee Young and Jerry "The King" Lawler.

- Young and Lawler welcome us to the show and explain their shock at the appearance of Great Khali in the main event. Young says she doesn't know where Orton goes from here on the SmackDown LIVE landscape.

- Kevin Owens quickly interrupts and essentially takes credit for the cancellation of Talking Smack.

