- Above is the opening video for Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view, featuring "Whatever It Takes" by Imagine Dragons.
- WWE NXT correspondent Kayla Braxton worked last night's WWE Battleground pay-per-view, hosting the Social Media Lounge segment with Mike & Maria Kanellis before Mike's loss to Sami Zayn. You can see video from that segment below with Maria dodging a question about returning to in-ring action:
When will the @WWEUniverse see @MariaLKanellis "in the ring again?" She's already in the ring... #WWEBattleground @RealMikeBennett pic.twitter.com/h4pSRl6xjl— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2017
