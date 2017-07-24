- Above is video of new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day after their win over The Usos at WWE Battleground last night. This is the first time Xavier Woods has pinned someone to win a title reign for the group. As noted, The New Day made history with the win as they are the first team to both the RAW and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. They are now three-time tag team champions.
- The online pre-sale for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia began after Battleground. The Ticketmaster pre-sale code is RUMBLE.
- As noted, Natalya vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi is now official for WWE SummerSlam after Natalya won the Fatal 5 Way at Battleground. The two exchanged these tweets after Natalya refused an in-ring handshake from the champ:
I told you so..... #BEST ??— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 24, 2017
@NatbyNature you'll never shine throwing shade you're going to wish you shook my hand #feeltheglow #WWEBatteground pic.twitter.com/V3EL5S9NUa— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 24, 2017
I'm not going to shake your hand... I'm gonna snatch you bald. See you at SummerSlam! ?? https://t.co/RIw7DoU89P— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 24, 2017
