Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Verizon Center in Washington, DC as the road to WWE SummerSlam continues.

For those wondering, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for tonight but Angle is set to announce Lesnar's SummerSlam plans tonight after Braun Strowman crashed last week's #1 contenders match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Can Ambrose and Rollins co-exist?

* Which Horsewoman will ride into Brooklyn for a date with Little Miss Bliss?

* Jason Jordan's opportunity to develop under the learning tree of an all-time great

* Third time's the charm for Elias Samson and Finn Balor

* Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns will likely demand an answer from Angle as soon as possible

