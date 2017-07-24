- Above is video of Sami Zayn after his win over Mike Kanellis at WWE Battleground last night. Sami says not only did he wipe the smile off Mike's face like he said he would, he kicked the smile right off Mike's face. Sami says winning isn't everything but it really feels good, especially against Mike & Maria Kanellis because they're pretty much together as one. Sami says the win feels especially good because of all the nonsense from them he's been dealing with and Mike's disgraceful win on SmackDown.
- New WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following before his win over AJ Styles at WWE Battleground last night. Owens returned to Twitter after the show, re-tweeted the comments and added a bunch of emoji:
Fear not, children. In a few hours, I will be a 3-time @WWE United States Champion and everything is going to be okay. #WWEBattleground— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 23, 2017
?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/pPhxbxZ69y— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 24, 2017
