Source: 102.5 The Bone's Drew Garabo Live

WWE Superstar was recently on Tampa Bay's 102.5 The Bone. Among other things, Joe talked about current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, facing Lesnar at the first-ever WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view, and how facing Kurt Angle in the past has served as a good "primer" for taking on Lesnar.

According to Samoa Joe, Lesnar is like a shaved gorilla in terms of physical strength, as 'The Conqueror' is "stronger than strong".

"Not a lot of people get into Brock Lesnar like I did." Joe continued, "Brock is every bit as intimidating as you'd imagine he would be times two. No, I mean, he's a shaved gorilla. It's just he's stronger than strong. I don't even think he even realizes how strong he is. I mean, he [has] got great control, but he is 'The Beast'. He's a big dude."

During the interview, Joe divulged that Lesnar does not like putting a lot of time into planning a match beforehand.

"When you're going in there and you're going to get into it with Brock," Joe said, "Brock isn't going to work on a lot of stuff; he's going to want to go out there and he's going to want to get down, so like Brock's not a preplanned dude at all, man, so you've just got to go out there and do it. For some people it trips them out, but for me, I'm like, 'if we're going to scrap, we're going to scrap.'"

Additionally, Samoa Joe shared that his history with Angle was a good "primer" for facing off against Lesnar at GBOF.

"Like, honestly, a lot of getting ready for Brock was realizing he's basically a bigger Kurt Angle. But Kurt is… he's crazy, man. We just had the documentary about him and everything I said is true. If Kurt Angle's leg fell off, he'd hop twice as face to make up for the loss of mobility, man. There's no quit in him. It was kind of a nice primer to get ready for Brock."

Click here http://m.theboneonline.com/entertainment/samoa-joe-drew-garabo-live/LuFPlbtaK2ovV5xXbyDPwI/?ecmp=whptfm_social_facebook_sfp&cn=bWVzc2FnZQ%3D%3D to check out the interview. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit Drew Garabo Live with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

