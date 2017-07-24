- Above is video from Charlotte Flair's appearance last week at a Cricket Wireless store in Irondale, AL.

- Life & Style Mag has a story here about Brie Bella's recent comments to E! News about wanting to return to WWE. She said that she wants to return to the ring before having a second child.

"I have to make a comeback to wrestling before [having another child]," Bella said. "I miss that ring. But I told Bryan, I was just like, listen I want a second one…because he's like let's do it when Birdie's nine months! I was like, 'Whoa. You're not the one who gets pregnant and goes through the labor. So no.'"

- As noted, the smart money came in for WWE Battleground shortly before the pay-per-view went on the air. While almost all of the favorites won, there was one exception as AJ Styles was heavily favored to defeat Kevin Owens. Owens ended up defeating Styles to win the U.S. Championship for the third time.

