- Above Nikki Bella tried out her Wonder Woman outfit before heading to a fan signing. She had second thoughts about the shorts (thinking she might get in trouble, since it's for work) and instead goes with some blue pants.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is Buy One T-shirt, Get One for $1. There is no code, just simply click here to receive the savings. The sale runs until July 24 at 11:59pm PT.

WWE Battleground Results - New Champions, Punjabi Prison Surprise, Flag Match, Natalya, More
See Also
WWE Battleground Results - New Champions, Punjabi Prison Surprise, Flag Match, Natalya, More

- At last night's Battleground PPV, Natalya got in a hug with her old friend, The Great Khali. The two had an on-screen relationship back in 2012 that last for a number of months.

Reunited with my boy!!!! ?? @dalipsinghcwe

A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles