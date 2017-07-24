- As noted, The Rock teamed up with Apple to make a short film, The Rock X Siri: Dominate The Day. The Rock uses Siri to do even more than he usually does during the day.
- Roman Reigns retweeted a fan and noticed how quiet last night's Philadelphia crowd was during Battleground. Reigns expected them to be much louder when Raw comes back around. One of the notable times Reigns was in Philly was the 2015 Royal Rumble, where he won and celebrated with The Rock. The crowd ended up booing the duo hard to close out the show.
Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017
Need more of the ppv king @WWERomanReigns period... ??????— ?? (@SoGolden_00) July 24, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.