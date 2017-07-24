- As noted, The Rock teamed up with Apple to make a short film, The Rock X Siri: Dominate The Day. The Rock uses Siri to do even more than he usually does during the day.

- Baron Corbin will be at the Colonial Honda Dealership located at 2100 Walthall Center Drive, Colonial Heights, Virgnia from 11:30am to 1:30pm on July 25. He will be signing autograph and taking photos, which are first-come, first served.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Returns At Battleground, Punjabi Prison Photos And Videos
- Roman Reigns retweeted a fan and noticed how quiet last night's Philadelphia crowd was during Battleground. Reigns expected them to be much louder when Raw comes back around. One of the notable times Reigns was in Philly was the 2015 Royal Rumble, where he won and celebrated with The Rock. The crowd ended up booing the duo hard to close out the show.



