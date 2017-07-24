- Above is the latest Hard Nocks South Life video featuring John Cena doing some lower body training. Cena was able to defeat Rusev in a Flag Match at last night's Battleground (full results here).

HARDYS ELITES UPDATE: They will be a part of the Epic Moments series coming in 2018. pic.twitter.com/jJRAUX2GAQ — Wrestling Fig News (@WWETNAfigures) July 23, 2017

- On Twitter, Christian showed a pair of his wrestling boots and wondered if they still fit. Randy Orton hoped so and asked about one more match from the former World Heavyweight Champion. Christian responded, "I wish, we had a good match or two, right?" Christian was quietly released from WWE in May of 2016 as they wouldn't give him medical clearance due to concussion related injuries.

Hmmm wonder if these still fit? https://t.co/VN6Lx7HDSO — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) July 24, 2017

For F's sake I hope so..... one more match?? https://t.co/aKefLItg47 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 24, 2017

Haha I wish... we had a good match or 2 right? — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) July 24, 2017

