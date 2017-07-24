- Above is the latest Hard Nocks South Life video featuring John Cena doing some lower body training. Cena was able to defeat Rusev in a Flag Match at last night's Battleground (full results here).

- WWE announced - as a follow-up to Mattel's "Festival of Friendship" 2-pack - The Hardys' WrestleMania 33 return will now be the newest addition to the WWE Epic Moments series.


Jeremy Borash On How Much Input He Had In Total Deletion, Where 'Broken' Intellectual Property Sits
- On Twitter, Christian showed a pair of his wrestling boots and wondered if they still fit. Randy Orton hoped so and asked about one more match from the former World Heavyweight Champion. Christian responded, "I wish, we had a good match or two, right?" Christian was quietly released from WWE in May of 2016 as they wouldn't give him medical clearance due to concussion related injuries.




