- Countdown to UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 premieres tonight on FOX Sports 1 at 7 PM ET. The one-hour special previews Saturday's card, which features the highly-anticipated rematch between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight championship. Tyron Woodley will defend the UFC welterweight championship in the co-main event against Demian Maia and Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino will fight Tonya Evinger will fight to fill the vacant UFC women's featherweight championship. We'll have live coverage on Saturday night beginning at 10 PM ET right here at WrestlingINC.com.

Conor McGregor got into a social media spat with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green over the weekend. Green, who wears No. 23, posted a photo of McGregor wearing a No. 23 Warriors jersey on Instagram with the caption: "We rocking with Floyd bro not you... take that off bruh." McGregor responded that he was wearing a CJ Watson jersey.

"That's C.J. Watson, mate. I don't know who the f*ck you are. No disrespect tho kid, keep hustling and stay in school," McGregor wrote. "Now ask yourself why I'm rocking C.J. when I don't give a f*ck about basketball. I dribble head off the floor. Not a ball. This is no game here, kid."

McGregor's support for Watson comes at the expense of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Mayweather was jailed in 2010 for battering Josie Harris, the mother to three of his children. Mayweather had split with Harris but found messages on her phone from Watson, which reportedly led to the assault.

- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Lyman Good were awarded $50,000 bonuses for "Fight of the Night" at UFC on FOX 25 on Saturday night. Alex Oliveira and Júnior Albini received $50,000 "Performance of the Night" bonuses. Attendance for the show was 11,918 with a live gate of $1,088,332, according to MMAJunkie.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.