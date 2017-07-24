- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring crying Superstars. The video includes: Big Show, Kurt Angle, Kane, Aiden English, and Chris Jericho.

- WWE announced Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will hold a SummerSlam meet and greet to benefit Connor's Cure on Friday, August 18. It will be held at the 40/40 Club at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY from 6:30-8:30pm ET. Tickets are $200 each and will go on sale on July 29 at 10am ET. You can see full details by clicking here.

Sasha Banks On Women's Royal Rumble, Dream WrestleMania Match, Wrestling Ronda Rousey
- Tonight on Raw, it will be Sasha Banks taking on Bayley with the winner getting a shot at Alexa Bliss' Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam on August 20. Both Superstars took to their respective Twitter accounts to hype tonight's match.



