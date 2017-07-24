- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring crying Superstars. The video includes: Big Show, Kurt Angle, Kane, Aiden English, and Chris Jericho.
- Tonight on Raw, it will be Sasha Banks taking on Bayley with the winner getting a shot at Alexa Bliss' Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam on August 20. Both Superstars took to their respective Twitter accounts to hype tonight's match.
Do it for the culture! Do it for yourself #Raw #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/nrFHsXs1qB— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 24, 2017
Tonight is no different than any #NXTTakeover we've had. There is a lot at stake and right now, it means everything. #raw #summerslam pic.twitter.com/Uke0IhdeUj— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 24, 2017
