- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring crying Superstars. The video includes: Big Show, Kurt Angle, Kane, Aiden English, and Chris Jericho.

WWE announced Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will hold a SummerSlam meet and greet to benefit Connor's Cure on Friday, August 18. It will be held at the 40/40 Club at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY from 6:30-8:30pm ET. Tickets are $200 each and will go on sale on July 29 at 10am ET. You can see full details by clicking here

- Tonight on Raw, it will be Sasha Banks taking on Bayley with the winner getting a shot at Alexa Bliss' Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam on August 20. Both Superstars took to their respective Twitter accounts to hype tonight's match.

Tonight is no different than any #NXTTakeover we've had. There is a lot at stake and right now, it means everything. #raw #summerslam pic.twitter.com/Uke0IhdeUj — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 24, 2017

