- Above is a clip from Saturday Night's Main Event in June of 2007 when The Great Khali was able to get a win over John Cena. Khali made a surprise return to the WWE at Battleground last night to help WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal, defeat Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match.

- Mick Foley took to his Facebook to comment on how much he enjoys Naomi and her glowing SmackDown Women's Championship. Naomi thanked Mick shortly after. Foley wrote:

"Do you feel the glow? I do! Naomi's entrance is unlike anything I have ever seen in #WWE and now she has a championship title - it's still a #BELT to me - that is equally unique. A great look for a great #SmackDownLive #WomensChampion. I'm really looking forward to her #SummerSlam match with Natalya, and hope it is given a place on a packed card where it can shine."


Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Returns At Battleground, Punjabi Prison Photos And Videos
See Also
Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Returns At Battleground, Punjabi Prison Photos And Videos

- Seth Rollins showed off his new "Burn it down" T-Shirt, which is now available on WWE Shop. Tonight on Raw, Rollins will team up with Dean Ambrose in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match against The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel.



Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles