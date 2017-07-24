- Above is a clip from Saturday Night's Main Event in June of 2007 when The Great Khali was able to get a win over John Cena. Khali made a surprise return to the WWE at Battleground last night to help WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal, defeat Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match.

"Do you feel the glow? I do! Naomi's entrance is unlike anything I have ever seen in #WWE and now she has a championship title - it's still a #BELT to me - that is equally unique. A great look for a great #SmackDownLive #WomensChampion. I'm really looking forward to her #SummerSlam match with Natalya, and hope it is given a place on a packed card where it can shine."

Thank you @RealMickFoley so much?????????? you lit up my morning https://t.co/6JA3g1fOkP — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 24, 2017

See Also Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Returns At Battleground, Punjabi Prison Photos And Videos

- Seth Rollins showed off his new "Burn it down" T-Shirt, which is now available on WWE Shop. Tonight on Raw, Rollins will team up with Dean Ambrose in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match against The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.