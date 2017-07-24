Thanks to Mikey Scardigno for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Salisbury, Maryland:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro Sheamus retained over Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, The Hardys

* Goldust defeated R-Truth in a quick match

* Jack Gallagher defeated TJP

* Bray Wyatt defeated Apollo Crews with Sister Abigail

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Curtis Axel and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Emma, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss with Mickie James as special referee. Bayley pinned Bliss

* Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman by disqualification after a shot with the steel ring steps. Reigns came back after the match and speared Braun through a table

