- Above is video of Bayley arriving to tonight's WWE RAW in Washington, DC for her #1 contenders match with Sasha Banks. Bayley says it's a little tough on her heart but she has to go all out tonight because the SummerSlam shot at RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is the biggest opportunity of her life. Bayley says she will give it all she's got but unfortunately it's against her best friend. Bayley says today marks 1 year since she made her first WWE appearance at Battleground, teaming with Sasha, in the same building. Bayley goes on and says she knows Sasha is going to give her one hell of a match tonight but she is excited and nervous.
- Below is video of AJ Styles throwing out the first pitch before Sunday's MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers. AJ would lose the WWE United States Title to Kevin Owens just a few hours after the appearance.
The current @WWE United States champion @AJStylesOrg is in the building! ?? pic.twitter.com/ggiCErdUdh— Phillies (@Phillies) July 23, 2017
Phenomenal throw. @AJStylesOrg @Phillies #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/t7czFHvhn3— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2017
