- Above is behind-the-scenes video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal from last night's Battleground pay-per-view, shot before and after his Punjabi Prison win over Randy Orton.

- WWE stock was up 2.64% today, closing at $21.77 per share. Today's high was $22.16 and the low was $21.24.

- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to Mexican soccer club Chivas (Club Deportivo Guadalajara) for their 12th Liga MX title:

Felicidades a las @Chivas por la #12

Here is something to help with the Championship celebration...#ADarLaVuelta @LIGABancomerMX pic.twitter.com/wUnNMecMXp — Triple H (@TripleH) July 24, 2017

