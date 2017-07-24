- Above is behind-the-scenes video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal from last night's Battleground pay-per-view, shot before and after his Punjabi Prison win over Randy Orton.
- As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to Mexican soccer club Chivas (Club Deportivo Guadalajara) for their 12th Liga MX title:
Felicidades a las @Chivas por la #12— Triple H (@TripleH) July 24, 2017
Here is something to help with the Championship celebration...#ADarLaVuelta @LIGABancomerMX pic.twitter.com/wUnNMecMXp
