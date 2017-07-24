Former five-time TNA World Tag Team Champion Davey Richards revealed on Twitter today that he has left GFW.

"Today I came to terms with GFW for me release," Richards wrote. "This story however is a happy one. I have nothing but good memories and great things to say about my time there."

Matt Morgan revealed on last night's post-Battleground edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast that he had also recently requested his release from GFW, while Nick "Magnus" Aldis confirmed his departure from the promotion last week. Richards noted that he was leaving pro wrestling to concentrate on medical school.

"Truth is- I love wrestling," Richards stated. "But my goal is to be a Doctor. I have managed my time in doing both my school, my job as a Paramedic, being a dad, and a wrestler as best I could for as long as I could. But the demands as I head into the last couple years of Medical School have brought me to a point where I have to choose one or another. So with GFW's blessing I have chosen medical school."

Richards had talked about leaving pro wrestling in 2010 to move on to other things, but changed his mind. He is married to fellow GFW star Angelina Love.

You can check out Richards' full statement below:

Thank you to everyone @IMPACTWRESTLING !! Keep watching every Thursday night @PopTV !! pic.twitter.com/9EppwS9Hjj — Wesley Richards (@RichardsWesley) July 24, 2017

Jose and Charles Maynard contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.