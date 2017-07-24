As noted, Roman Reigns took a little jab at the SmackDown brand by mentioning the quiet crowd for last night's Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia. Reigns wrote:

Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

John Cena took exception to Reigns' comments and the two had the Twitter exchange below:

Pride...always comes before the fall.Don't get too far ahead of yourself young man.But if U want a BigFight careful what u wish for... #RAW https://t.co/oPOTH5gVx2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 24, 2017

Real tough guy on Twitter. If u want it, you know the way to MY Yard. #Raw https://t.co/UUSRaQnMVB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

There have been rumors of Cena facing Reigns at WrestleMania 34 following WWE billing Cena as a "free agent," so that he can appear on RAW and SmackDown. Last month during a Twitter Q&A, Cena mentioned that he would "like to prove" Reigns wrong about WWE being his yard. He also discussed Reigns claiming WWE to be his yard in a May interview with Sports Illustrated.

"Roman is in the trenches every night and he's performing at an elite level with a champion caliber attitude," Cena told SI. "His performance and the response that he gets from certain audiences is indicative of an elite-level performer. He's doing what I did in 2006, 2007, and 2008. He has all the justification in the world in saying it's his yard.

"I'm not going to take anything away from Roman. He handles his business with the utmost professionalism. He's doing it on his own watch. He's not one of the those guys that comes over to me and asks me, 'What happens next?' He's doing it his way, and I think that's the best way to do it. He's not trying to be the next John Cena, but he is being the only Roman Reigns-and that's why it's met with so much adversity.

