- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talks about his role in WWE Studios' "Pure Country: Pure Heart" movie in this new behind-the-scenes video. The movie premiered at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival back in late April but it will be released on August 1st via DVD, Blu-ray Combo and Digital HD.
Hey @MegaTJP......Offer Accepted. #PremierAthlete ??#WWE #205Live pic.twitter.com/WauktqfbpH— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) July 24, 2017
?? Of all the guys on the 205 roster...it's best to go with the 205iest. https://t.co/O8O1L4KvET— ????TJ Perkins???? (@MegaTJP) July 24, 2017
- WWE Games tweeted the following teaser today, indicating that full details on the WWE 2K18 Collector's Edition will be announced on Thursday. The game is set to be released on October 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
Who thinks we should do something about that question mark? #WWE2K18 #Thursday pic.twitter.com/m421uahPFv— WWE 2K18 (@WWEgames) July 24, 2017
