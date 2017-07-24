RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on tonight's show that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4 Way at WWE SummerSlam next month.
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks or Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
