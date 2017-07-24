Bayley defeated Sasha Banks to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on tonight's RAW. Bayley vs. Bliss has been confirmed for next month's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
