Next week's WWE RAW from Pittsburgh will feature Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat main event.
Jason Jordan on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has also been announced for next week's RAW from Pittsburgh, which is the hometown of Jordan's "dad" - the RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.
