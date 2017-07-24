- Above is a new commercial for Sonic fast food restaurants with Bayley and The Hardys. The ad premiered during tonight's WWE RAW.

- As seen below, rapper Wale was ringside for tonight's WWE RAW at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC. The noted pro wrestling fan recently appeared on SmackDown to host the Rap Battle between The Usos and The New Day.

Whether it's hosting rap battles or just plain enjoying the show, you're always welcome, @Wale! #RAW pic.twitter.com/zLr7MEQ0qi — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 25, 2017

