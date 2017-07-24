- Above is a new commercial for Sonic fast food restaurants with Bayley and The Hardys. The ad premiered during tonight's WWE RAW.

- We now know that Rich Swann has picked Cedric Alexander to be his partner against TJP and Tony Nese on this week's WWE 205 Live episode. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Ariya Daivari in a non-title match has also been announced for this week's episode.

- As seen below, rapper Wale was ringside for tonight's WWE RAW at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC. The noted pro wrestling fan recently appeared on SmackDown to host the Rap Battle between The Usos and The New Day.


