- Goldust did not appear on this week's WWE RAW but WWE did post this post-show video with The Golden One. Goldust says not that The Shattered Truth is over, The Golden God has been screening other films looking for inspiration for his next project. He says Spiderman, Dunkirk, Planet of The Apes will all fail compared to his next production. The Golden Age is back.

- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW in Washington, DC. After Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated The Miztourage, RAW went off the air and Ambrose went to the back. Rollins then gave thanks to the crowd on the mic and sent the crowd home happy.

- As seen below, MLB players Oliver Drake, Eric Thames and Brett Phillips of the Milwaukee Brewers sat ringside for RAW in DC:

