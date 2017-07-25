- Goldust did not appear on this week's WWE RAW but WWE did post this post-show video with The Golden One. Goldust says not that The Shattered Truth is over, The Golden God has been screening other films looking for inspiration for his next project. He says Spiderman, Dunkirk, Planet of The Apes will all fail compared to his next production. The Golden Age is back.
- As seen below, MLB players Oliver Drake, Eric Thames and Brett Phillips of the Milwaukee Brewers sat ringside for RAW in DC:
Special shoutout to the Milwaukee @Brewers' Oliver Drake, @EricThames & @Brett_Phillips8 who took in all the action at tonight's #RAW! pic.twitter.com/mACc0w8iWp— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.